KeyCorp Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $195.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $207.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

WDAY opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -186.22 and a beta of 1.29. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.42.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

