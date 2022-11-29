eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.35 on Friday. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of eGain

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. eGain had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,228 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,082,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 69,081 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 325,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 172,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.