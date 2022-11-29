GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Downgraded to “D-” at TheStreet

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GVP opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,333 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 2.17% of GSE Systems worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

