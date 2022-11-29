GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Downgraded to “D-” at TheStreet

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GSE Systems Price Performance
GVP opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSE Systems (GVP)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.