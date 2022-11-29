Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $316,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBB opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

