Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $424.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.41 and its 200 day moving average is $405.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

