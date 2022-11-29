Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 192,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

