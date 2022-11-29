Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $191,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

