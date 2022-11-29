Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cameco by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Price Performance

About Cameco

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

