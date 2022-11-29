Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,976,000 after buying an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,551,000 after buying an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

