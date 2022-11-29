Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.