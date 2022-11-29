Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $286,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 87.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.