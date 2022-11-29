Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $263,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 24,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -163.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

