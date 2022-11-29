Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 67,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after buying an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after buying an additional 48,939 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

