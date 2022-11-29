Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after buying an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $22,504,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

