Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,170 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

