Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

