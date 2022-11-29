6,741 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 321.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.