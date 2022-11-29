Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $288,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,176.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,744 shares of company stock worth $1,221,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

