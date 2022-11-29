14,879 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 372,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,183,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Infosys by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 838,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

