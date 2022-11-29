Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.