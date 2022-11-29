Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in WEX were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average is $156.66. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

