Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,294 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

