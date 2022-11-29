Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

