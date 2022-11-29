Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $270,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$45.26 and a 1-year high of C$74.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.84.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.