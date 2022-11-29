Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

BLOK opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $57.23.

See Also

