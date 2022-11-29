Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $310,000. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 270.0% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 275.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 794,836 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $85.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,702 shares of company stock worth $13,041,645 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

