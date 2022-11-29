Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.