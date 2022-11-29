Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $36,000 Position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Price Performance

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. NuCana plc has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About NuCana

(Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

