Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

