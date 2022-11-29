Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 97.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 255.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

