Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

NYSE:HUBS opened at $288.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $862.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.23.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

