14,804 Shares in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Valhi by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55. Valhi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

