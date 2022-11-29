CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus Stock Performance

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,530 shares of company stock worth $5,187,928 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

