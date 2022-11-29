CI Investments Inc. Acquires 20,068 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 668,933.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PPC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

