CI Investments Inc. Takes $625,000 Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 260,189 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 242.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 155.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 45.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.11. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

