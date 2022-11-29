Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COKE. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $483.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.15 and a 200-day moving average of $498.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

