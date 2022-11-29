CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,256 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avid Technology worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $215,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

