CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2,343.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

