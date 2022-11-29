CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 224,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 205,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 157,529 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

