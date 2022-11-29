CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

