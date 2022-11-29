Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,244,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of MRO stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.