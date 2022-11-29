CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 5,875.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 36.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 218.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Down 3.6 %

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s stock opened at $362.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.38. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $390.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

