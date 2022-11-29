Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner stock opened at $345.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $346.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.54.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

