Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,432 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $276,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $4,613,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 93.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.