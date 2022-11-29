Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646,333 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Otis Worldwide worth $309,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $99,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.