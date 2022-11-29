Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,898,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 269,207 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.87% of Arch Capital Group worth $313,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

