Fmr LLC Sells 23,208 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.38% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $320,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

