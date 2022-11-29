Fmr LLC Acquires 13,771,594 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $318,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

