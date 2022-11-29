Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,592 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Midland States Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $40,816.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $672,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $40,816.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $672,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $123,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $585.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

