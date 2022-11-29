Fmr LLC Increases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.53% of Fluor worth $294,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fluor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fluor by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

FLR stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

